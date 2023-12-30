Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (RDV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 on January 15th

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.249 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.