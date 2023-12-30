Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $107.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

NYSE:R opened at $115.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ryder System by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Ryder System by 84.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ryder System by 129.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

