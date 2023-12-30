S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 574 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,265 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $170.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $170.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

