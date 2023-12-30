Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $263.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.36 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock worth $271,598,291. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.