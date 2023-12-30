Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.7 %

Sanofi stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

