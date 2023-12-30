Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 179.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

