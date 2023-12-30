Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.17

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 365156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 244,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 20.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

