Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,632 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $23,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Sempra by 21.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.9% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.1 %

Sempra stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Sempra Profile



Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

