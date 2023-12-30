Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.69).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 162.10 ($2.06) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.03. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 135.30 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, insider Nigel Crossley acquired 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,627.78 ($5,880.28). 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

