Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Rises By 1,672.7%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 1,672.7% from the November 30th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,465,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Allarity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ALLR stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $658.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.
