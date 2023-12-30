Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Grows By 440.4%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 440.4% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at 0.16 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a one year low of 0.07 and a one year high of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.13 and a 200 day moving average of 0.15.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the identifying and mining of fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

