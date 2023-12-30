Short Interest in BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO) Decreases By 26.6%

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BRL/CAX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RILYO stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. BRL/CAX has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

Get BRL/CAX alerts:

BRL/CAX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

About BRL/CAX

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRL/CAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRL/CAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.