Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Rises By 333.3%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth $148,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

