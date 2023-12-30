Short Interest in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Drops By 26.7%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Quanterix stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.27. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 33.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Quanterix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter worth $556,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

