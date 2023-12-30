Short Interest in Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Drops By 26.9%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Music Group Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS UNVGY opened at 14.29 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of 9.64 and a 1 year high of 14.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 13.27.
About Universal Music Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.