Short Interest in Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Drops By 26.9%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Music Group Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS UNVGY opened at 14.29 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of 9.64 and a 1 year high of 14.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 13.27.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

