Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Drops By 44.9%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 636,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter worth $3,965,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 164,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $72.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

