Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Drops By 64.1%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the November 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on WISeKey International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WISeKey International has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

