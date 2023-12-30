Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Major Shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 2,852,036 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 2,852,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $16,712,930.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,580,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. William Blair downgraded Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 6.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 76,002 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 25.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 321,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 65,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,092,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,716,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after buying an additional 437,143 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

