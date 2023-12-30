Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 1,846 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after acquiring an additional 943,718 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,703,000 after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BR opened at $205.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.43 and a one year high of $207.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

