Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 1,874 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

