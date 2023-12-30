Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 9,273 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 211,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

CGGR opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.