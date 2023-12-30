Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 27,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 974.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 278,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $1,442,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Orange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

