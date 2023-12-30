Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 537 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,437 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

