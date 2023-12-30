Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments
In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %
TXN opened at $170.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average of $164.10.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.
Texas Instruments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Instruments
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.