Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,121,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KKR opened at $82.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $85.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

