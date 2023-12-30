Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.96 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

