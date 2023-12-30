Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.12. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $279 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.