Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 538.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,312 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VFH opened at $92.26 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

