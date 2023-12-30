Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $112.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

