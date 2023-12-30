Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 211,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 62,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $210.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

