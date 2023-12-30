Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $189.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.54 and a 200-day moving average of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $192.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

