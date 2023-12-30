Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

