Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 162,019 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

