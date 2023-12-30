Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 22,260 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 170,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Under Armour by 527.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 115,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.72. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAA. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

