Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 89 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $812.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $719.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $698.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

