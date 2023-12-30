Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,336,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $117.74 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $81.05 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $108.99.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.