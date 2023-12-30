Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,727 shares of company stock worth $5,524,594 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $272.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.