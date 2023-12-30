Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Shares of APLS opened at $59.86 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $60,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $60,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,626. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

