Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $453.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

