Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 11,276 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,276 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $130.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.46. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

