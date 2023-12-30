Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 461 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $255.32 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,255.33, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $5,779,746.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,928,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $5,779,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,056 shares in the company, valued at $71,928,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

