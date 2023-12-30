Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $116.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.