SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of SL Green Realty worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.48%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

