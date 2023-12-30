SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SLR Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $820.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SLR Investment by 614.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

