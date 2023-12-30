SOL Capital Management CO Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $136.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average of $140.31.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

