SOL Capital Management CO Has $102,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,177 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.0852 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.