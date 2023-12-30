SOL Capital Management CO Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Diageo were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $145.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.