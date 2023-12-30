SOL Capital Management CO Has $274,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $127.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

