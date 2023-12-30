SOL Capital Management CO Purchases Shares of 8,200 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FXI stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

