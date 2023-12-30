SOL Capital Management CO Sells 327 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.57 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

